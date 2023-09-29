Daring Rugby duo prepare to plunge from skies in memory of much-loved woman who died from cancer

"The team at Myton Hospice were amazing, treating Katie with the utmost respect and dignity,"

Rugby's daring deputy mayor will fall from the skies tomorrow (Saturday) in memory of a much-loved family member.

Cllr Simon Ward and Daksha Mistry are taking part in a charity skydive to raise money for Rugby Myton Hospice in memory of his wife’s cousin Katie Pritchard.

Katie, who was chief bridesmaid at the councillor’s wedding, was just 37-years-old and spent her final weeks being cared for at Myton Hospice in Warwick.

Cllr Simon Ward with the Lawford Utd FC Little Lightnings.

Simon, who is a coach with Lawford Utd FC, said he is nervous about the stunt, but thoughts of Katie will keep him going.

He said: "Jumping out of a plane has never been something I've wanted to do, but Katie would always do things outside of her comfort zone, so I'm biting the bullet and stepping out of my comfort zone to raise money for Myton."

Daksha, the council's Mayor and civic officer, signed up for the skydive after spotting a poster promoting the fundraiser during a tour of Rugby Myton Hospice with the Mayor, Cllr Maggie O'Rourke.

"Despite being scared of heights, I've long dreamed of doing a skydive," Daksha said.

Cllr Simon Ward.

"During the tour of the hospice, I was struck by the fantastic facilities and the staff's dedication and commitment.

"We're truly blessed to have a such a facility on our doorstep and I want to raise money to support it."

Myton Hospice needs to raise more than £10.5 million every year to run hospices in Rugby, Coventry and Warwick.