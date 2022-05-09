Dazzling street art at Joe's Nuneaton business is totally 'roarsome'!

Dazzling street art has put a smile on faces of shoppers at a Nuneaton business.

Artist Stephen Pratt picked a sunny day for his bright pastel dinosaur creations, inspired by Joe Millidge who runs Fossil & Bloom.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “It was an honour to be asked to showcase my art outside the shop today (Monday).

Stephen Pratt with his creation.

"The dinosaurs were a big hit with the adults and children alike and created a great talking point with the passing shoppers.”

Joe wanted to celebrate his thriving St Nicolas Park Drive florist. His shop also sells art, fossils, crystals, minerals, seashells and curiosities.

He said: “Thank you so much to Stephen for creating this absolutely stunning pavement art piece to bring a bit of colour to the row of shops this week.”

Mum Sarah Copson admired the art on the schoolrun with her son Noah.

Stephen Pratt and Joe Millidge outside the shop in St Nicolas Park Drive.