Deadline looming for Rugby students to take part in prestigious competition

Time is running out for students in Rugby to take part in an exciting competition.

People have the chance to be Young High Sheriff for a Day in a competition being held at Rugby High School.

The aim of the competition is to raise levels of understanding about this important role by engaging young people in relevant work, heritage and traditions and to give a modern interpretation by using the role to develop student led ideas about reducing crime.

For 2024, the competition will be open to students in years 10-13, age 14 – 18, from all 13 schools in the Borough of Rugby.

Aaron Dhesi was last year's winner.

A team of professional judges, led by Simon Jones, retired deputy at Myton School, will assess all entries and put forward 25 finalists to go to the community judging panel.

The competition task is to produce a three-minute video clip or write a 500-word essay, or 200-word poem on why you would want to be High Sheriff for the day.

Finalists will receive a certificate of participation from the High Sheriff. The winner will spend a day as Young High Sheriff, supporting the High Sheriff in her official role, and a cash prize of £250.

Runners up win £50 vouchers. All finalists, plus members of the youth council at Rugby Hugh School win the opportunity to develop their own ideas to reduce crime and to submit a bid to fund delivery of those ideas to Warwickshire Crimebeat, the charity of the High Sheriff.

Entries should be sent by email to [email protected] by October 18.

Rugby High will host the finals on December 4.