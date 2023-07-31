Deadline looms for amateur photographers to submit pictures for Rugby calendar competition

One month to go to get that perfect shot of Rugby town

Deadline is looming for budding photographers to submit their entries for the poular Rugby calendar competition.

Amateur photographers have one month to go before the closing date for the 2024 Rugby Town Calendar.

Winning entries will be selected by a judging panel, with an overall winner selected by public vote. All entries will be displayed at Rugby Art Gallery & Museum from 12-23 September 2023.