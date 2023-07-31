Deadline looms for amateur photographers to submit pictures for Rugby calendar competition

Register
One month to go to get that perfect shot of Rugby town
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 31st Jul 2023, 13:20 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 13:27 BST

Deadline is looming for budding photographers to submit their entries for the poular Rugby calendar competition.

Amateur photographers have one month to go before the closing date for the 2024 Rugby Town Calendar.

Winning entries will be selected by a judging panel, with an overall winner selected by public vote. All entries will be displayed at Rugby Art Gallery & Museum from 12-23 September 2023.

Prizes are on offer for the winners.Visit www.therugbytown.co.uk/calendarcompetition

