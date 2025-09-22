"Deep regret": Family-run bakery closes doors after three years in Rugby

A family-owned bakery in Rugby town centre has closed its doors after three years of trading.

Ryan and Fiona Scarborough have shut their Butterwick shop at 34 Regent Street with immediate effect.

In a statement on Facebook they said: “It is with deep regret that we announce the closure of all Butterwick stores with immediate effect, apart from our Rushden Lakes and Northampton St Giles locations.

"This decision has not been made lightly. Despite tireless efforts to secure all stores and protect every role, the continued rise in operating costs and significant changes in customer spending habits have left us unable to sustain the business in its current form.

Ryan and Fiona Scarborough at the Butterwick shop at 34 Regent Street.

“We are heartbroken for the impact this has on our incredible team members, who have worked with such passion and dedication to deliver the warm, welcoming Butterwick experience that so many of you have come to love. We are immensely proud of every one of them and deeply grateful for their commitment.

“Looking ahead, however, this is not the end of Butterwick – it’s the beginning of an exciting new chapter. By focusing on Rushden and Northampton, we will be returning to our roots: an authentic in-store bakery experience where craft, freshness, and creativity come first.

“We’ll be bringing back some of our most loved original products, creating lots of new ones, and giving our menus a big upgrade – from handcrafted drinks to freshly made sandwiches. Our goal is to deliver the very best of Butterwick: indulgent, high-quality treats and a coffeehouse experience our communities can be proud of.”