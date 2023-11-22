Degree success for Jodie: Rugby student is first to graduate in engineering programme

“Through the challenges of working a zero hours contract and looking after a disabled family member, the department has been accommodating and supportive in helping me achieve my degree”

A Rugby student has overcome a number of challenges to celebrate degree success.

Jodie Townsend, 22, was the inaugural graduate from Rugby College with BEng (Hons) General Engineering.

She joined other graduates from Rugby College for a graduation ceremony at Warwick Castle.

Jodie Townsend.

Jodie said: “It is so special to be the first graduate from the programme and to celebrate with my friends and family.

“I had previously completed my Level 3 qualification in General Engineering at Rugby College and when returning for my Level 6, I knew the support and industry experience provided by the lecturers would be a great fit in preparing me for the workplace.

“Through the challenges of working a zero hours contract and looking after a disabled family member, the department has been accommodating and supportive in helping me achieve my degree.

“I am delighted to be graduating today, completing the qualification has enabled to work in an industry I love and I recently started a new job as a tooling engineer.”

Celebrating at Warwick Castle.

Warwickshire College and University Centre (WCUC) saw more than 160 graduates accompanied by their families and friends head to Warwick to mark the completion of their degrees with the university centre.

WCUC is the Higher Education arm of college group WCG, which includes Rugby college.

The day saw the university centre take over Warwick Castle, where graduates were gowned and had photos, before making the short walk to the historic St Mary’s Church for the graduation ceremonies.

Michael Wakeleigh-Jones, 36, from Rugby, graduated with a Level 5 Diploma in Education and Training from Royal Leamington Spa College.

He is a tutor for Rugby College’s motor vehicle courses.

He said: “Completing my course has been a massive achievement and I am very proud of myself and the opportunities my new qualification has given me.

“I started studying on the Level 3 course alongside my role as an instructor technician in the motor vehicle department at Rugby College before going on to complete my Level 5 Diploma this year.