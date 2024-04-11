Delighted to support my fellow Warwickshire businesses

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As a businessperson myself, I understand the issues that companies face and I know the ups and downs that we all go through. One day, you can be on top of the world and, on another, you can feel like that very same world is against you.

So, when this opportunity came along to play a key role in supporting fellow businesses in the region and help provide them with a voice, I jumped at it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I’ve been running Leap People Solutions in the area for the past five years, helping companies of all sizes and sectors with organisational development, HR and workplace culture.

Olivia Parrish

I started the business after well over a decade working in the professional services sector and just had a burning desire to go it alone. There was something inside me that want to start a company of my own and I haven’t looked back.

I’ve learned so much and, also, have had a lot of support and I think that is something that this region has going for it over other parts of the country. We love to help one another and we can build on that.

The Chamber offers a huge amount of help to companies and organisations across a whole range of sectors – from owner-managed businesses through to major corporations – it really is where business belongs!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Local Business Forum plays a really important role to play within that, by understanding the very specific issues that are being faced by businesses in Mid-Warwickshire and feeding those through to the wider Chamber network and to decision-makers at a local, regional and national level.

As businesses, our voices are much stronger when we come together and I’m looking forward to meeting more and more businesspeople and helping to make this an open, honest network in order to get a true reflection of how firms are faring.

We know that times have been tough over recent years and I think we are all hoping for greater stability within the economy on a national and global level so that we can all achieve stronger growth.

This region is resilient and has a diverse economy, from tech to tourism and from engineering to world class education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’re also perfectly located to get to Birmingham and London. It’s just a great place to live and do business.

There are challenges – around recruitment and rising costs – alongside the day-to-day issues we all face and I want to find out more about how they are affecting fellow business owners.

I would, therefore, encourage businesses in the region to find out more about getting involved with the Local Business Forum and I’d love to see you at our next meeting.