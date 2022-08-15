Delightful pub in Stockton makes shortlist of UK’s 20 best waterside pubs

A beautiful inn located next to the Grand Union Canal in Stockton has made it to the shortlist of top canalside pubs.
The 18th century Blue Lias pub is noted in The Guardian’s report of the UK’s 20 best waterside pubs.
Guest Russell Booker said: “It’s such a beautiful setting. The Blue Lias is a lovely pub with lovely people.”
The report said: “A pretty 18th-century pub festooned with flower baskets and tables, where the only passing traffic will be walkers and narrowboats on the Grand Union Canal – and the grub is pretty good, too. Walk it off afterwards with a tranquil stroll through the Warwickshire countryside. thebluelias.co.uk
The pub, in Stockton Road, was originally an 18th century farmhouse. It first became an inn when the early canal travellers stopped for evening refreshment and overnight stabling for their horses. It’s named after the Blue Lias clay quarried in the local area.