Delightful pub in Stockton makes shortlist of UK’s 20 best waterside pubs

A view from the pub's gardens.

A beautiful inn located next to the Grand Union Canal in Stockton has made it to the shortlist of top canalside pubs.

The 18th century Blue Lias pub is noted in The Guardian’s report of the UK’s 20 best waterside pubs.

Guest Russell Booker said: “It’s such a beautiful setting. The Blue Lias is a lovely pub with lovely people.”

The Blue Lias. Picture: Russell Booker.

The report said: “A pretty 18th-century pub festooned with flower baskets and tables, where the only passing traffic will be walkers and narrowboats on the Grand Union Canal – and the grub is pretty good, too. Walk it off afterwards with a tranquil stroll through the Warwickshire countryside. thebluelias.co.uk