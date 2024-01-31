Delve into fascinating photographs and records from Homefield at school reunion in Dunchurch

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Delve into fascinating photographs and records from the Homefield School archives in Dunchurch.

Memories will be shared at a Homefield School reunion on March 23.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tash Grove, campaign marketing manager for The Rugbeian Community, said: “We are hosting a reunion for anyone that attended Homefield – a wonderful local school between 1938 and 1993 – which is now the Bilton Grange pre-prep school.

An old picture of tennis players at the school. Picture: The Rugbeian Community.

“We have very few people on our database but from speaking with a few ex-staff members and Homefieldians, we think it’s an event that will be popular with those that went to the school.”

Reunion-goers are invited to enjoy a delicious afternoon tea, reminisce with other Homefieldians and staff, and delve into some of the fascinating photographs and records from the Homefield archives.

Tash added: “We will also be unveiling a Blue Plaque on the building for the very first time, commemorating the time this was known as Homefield School.”