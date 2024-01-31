Delve into fascinating photographs and records from Homefield at school reunion in Dunchurch
Delve into fascinating photographs and records from the Homefield School archives in Dunchurch.
Memories will be shared at a Homefield School reunion on March 23.
Tash Grove, campaign marketing manager for The Rugbeian Community, said: “We are hosting a reunion for anyone that attended Homefield – a wonderful local school between 1938 and 1993 – which is now the Bilton Grange pre-prep school.
“We have very few people on our database but from speaking with a few ex-staff members and Homefieldians, we think it’s an event that will be popular with those that went to the school.”
Reunion-goers are invited to enjoy a delicious afternoon tea, reminisce with other Homefieldians and staff, and delve into some of the fascinating photographs and records from the Homefield archives.
Tash added: “We will also be unveiling a Blue Plaque on the building for the very first time, commemorating the time this was known as Homefield School.”
The reunion takes place at Bilton Grange Pre-Prep School in Dunchurch on Saturday, March 23, from noon – 2.30pm. To find out more, visit https://rugbeiancommunity.com/event/homefield-reunion