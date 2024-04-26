'Demoralised. Sad. Annoyed': Vandals trash Rugby toddler group for third time

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Vandals have trashed an outdoor toddler group in Bilton for the third time.

Staff said they were ‘saddened’ to arrived at Sprogs and Logs this morning (Friday, April 26) to find intruders had caused havoc.

Owner Leanne Humphries, who teamed up with the Old Laurentians to offer a safe 'stay-and-play' service which allows toddlers to get plenty of fresh air and exercise, said they broke the gate to gain access.

Staff arrived to find the play area had been trashed.

She said: “We got broken into again despite our best efforts.

"We are demoralised. Sad. Annoyed.”

After breaking in, they broke wooden toys including a train set and lobbed other items into an adjacent field.

Leanne added: “There’s lambs and sheep in the field and they could end up poorly if they eat the wrong thing.

“The nature of the mess leads us to believe that it wasn’t just kids playing - it was deliberately trashed,” Leanne said.

“If you know anything about this and would like to come forward before we go to the police - we would be very receptive.”

Leanne opened the doors to Sprogs and Logs three years ago.

She was inspired by a similar stay-and-play group she had visited outside of the town.

Leanne said: “This is a real kick in the teeth and we will be asking the club for any CCTV they may have because we don’t know when the incident took place.”

Witnesses are invited to contact Sprogs and Logs, based at Old Laurentians Rugby Club, Lime Tree Avenue, on [email protected]