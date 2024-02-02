Deputy Mayor joins creatives in Rugby as they showcase talents at art exhibition
Chance to meet the creatives at Rugby Art Gallery & Museum
Artists invited a special guest to an exhibition to showcase their talents in Rugby.
Rugby’s Deputy Mayor Simon Ward visited the Rugby Artists and Makers’ fourth annual exhibition, which ends tomorrow (Saturday, February 3).
Visitors have been enjoying work by nearly 40 artists in a variety of mediums.
Cllr Ward said: "We are so lucky to have so many talented artists and makers in the borough.”
It’s at Floor One until 4pm tomorrow (Saturday).