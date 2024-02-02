Deputy Mayor joins creatives in Rugby as they showcase talents at art exhibition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Artists invited a special guest to an exhibition to showcase their talents in Rugby.

Rugby’s Deputy Mayor Simon Ward visited the Rugby Artists and Makers’ fourth annual exhibition, which ends tomorrow (Saturday, February 3).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors have been enjoying work by nearly 40 artists in a variety of mediums.

Cllr Ward said: "We are so lucky to have so many talented artists and makers in the borough.”