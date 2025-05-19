Developer targets key engagement on plans for land promotion in Warwickshire

A leading property developer plans to showcase exciting new land promotion in Warwickshire to influencers and stakeholders at a major event starting tomorrow.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stoford, a specialist in occupier-led development and strategic land promotion within the main commercial sectors, will participate in roundtable sessions at UKREiiF, including a panel that will focus on partnership working with Warwickshire County Council as one of its official partners.

Stoford has delivered extensive floorspace across Coventry and Warwickshire amounting to over 2 million sq ft of market-leading industrial and office schemes in the area over the last ten years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These schemes have supported local key sectors like automotive and digital creative industries within Spa Park in Leamington Spa through to larger logistics requirements on the A435 between Redditch and Stratford.

Stoford will be at UKREiiF to discuss opportunities for growth as well as projects it has completed in the West Midlands, such as this one - Spa Park in Leamington Spa.

Within the UKREiiF events Stoford will participate in, Planning Director Jo Russell will comment on the opportunity for growth within Coventry and Warwickshire, how partnership working has directly benefitted Stoford’s schemes to date and what interventions are needed to ensure that future plan making by local authorities is delivering the right amount of land in the right locations.

Stoford believe identifying locations for growth that are local to, and complemented by, new investments in railway infrastructure across Warwickshire, such as Rugby Parkway, represent a clear opportunity. Other interventions could range from greater collaboration with the private sector to earlier engagement and feedback on matters raised.

The revised National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) and preceding Ministerial Statement placed sustainable economic growth at the heart of planning. Angela Raynor MP, Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, has been clear in advising that ‘sustained economic growth is the only route to improving the prosperity of our country and the living standards of working people.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stoford is keen to act on a renewed vigour for growth and sees changes made through the NPPF to introduce Grey Belt as another intervention that will assist Warwickshire in meeting the needs of industry.

To this end, Stoford will also promote its land portfolio including Brickhill Farm, a circa 5ha Grey Belt land site south of Coleshill. The site is strategically located, accessible from the M6 (junction 4) and the A446 and has quick connections to the A45, M42 and the Birmingham hinterland.

Sites like this are seen to embrace the Government’s agenda to support logistics growth, in addition to the role that previously developed land and Grey Belt can play.

New jobs in logistics would match the local skill set. Locally within the logistics ‘golden triangle’, 20% of jobs currently held are within this sector. The changing face of logistics towards automation and the use of AI in operations has also resulted in an upgraded skill set and associated salaries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stoford Director Jo Russell said: “There is a significant window of opportunity for developing land within the Grey Belt, capitalising on the Government's clear intentions to deliver growth in areas that do not contribute strongly to the purposes of Green Belt and /or are previously developed.

“In addition, with the NPPF now in place, and an opportunity through devolution in the next few years, closer working between the Coventry and Warwickshire authorities and the private sector can focus on how economic growth can go hand in hand with locations well served by public transport/rail infrastructure and thereby assist local people in accessing employment.

“We are confident that through discussions at UKREiiF, and within the context of partnership working, we can identify a range of benefits to Warwickshire that the development of sites within our portfolio can bring."

Stoford is one of eight organisations across the public and private sectors that Invest Warwickshire, Warwickshire County Council’s inward investment team, will partner with at UKREiiF, the UK's largest real estate event and conference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The partnerships will see each organisation involved in the ‘Warwickshire Creating Places’ panel discussion that Invest Warwickshire is hosting at UKREiiF, which takes place in Leeds from Tuesday to Thursday this week.

Mark Ryder, Executive Director for Communities at Warwickshire County Council, said: “Warwickshire is one of the most dynamic economic locations in the Midlands and the UK. The county is a popular destination for both UK and foreign direct investment, and the area is home to some of the most important commercial property developments such as Coventry & Warwick Giga Park, one of the eight UK Investment Zones, MIRA Technology Park South Site and major town centre opportunities like Transforming Nuneaton, Creative Quarter Leamington Spa and Rugby Town Centre.

“UKREiiF is a great opportunity for us to promote our partner organisation, Warwickshire Property Development Group and the new homes and SME commercial space being developed by them in the county, and Warwickshire County Council's Property Infrastructure Fund, which can lend up to £10m to bring forward commercial development projects in support of growth and jobs.

“We also look forward to working with a range of partners, including Stoford, Tritax Big Box Developments and IM Properties to promote new development opportunities in the county and local area at the event this year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stoford started life in 1996 when a small group of professionals saw a gap in the market to launch a pre-let, privately-owned commercial property development company.

If you’re attending UKREiiF and would like to join the ‘Warwickshire Creating Places’ event, you can find more information and register here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/1318559790829

Stoford will be in the West Midlands Pavilion at UKREiiF between 3-4pm on 20th May, and the following morning. To arrange a meeting with Stoford, during or after UKREiiF, call the main office on 0121 234 6699, email [email protected] or contact their LinkedIn page.