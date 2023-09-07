Did you spot him? Prime Minister Rishi Sunak seen in Rugby
For those people who contacting us, saying they thought they saw Rishi Sunak in Rugby today – the answer is yes, he was here!
Eagle-eyed readers have also taken to social media to say they’d seen the Prime Minister.
Advertisement
Advertisement
And eagle-eyed they needed to be – it turns out that he only stopped briefly at the railway station, where he got a car to the University of Warwick. And it was there that he made the announcement that the UK would re-join the EU’s research scheme, Horizon.
The university said he chose to make the announcement there, due to its "world-class reputation for science and innovation, and has close ties with research partners across Europe".
During the visit, he was given a tour of the university’s International Manufacturing Centre, where he was shown cutting-edge 3D printing and scanning technology, and spoke to researchers about their work.
The Prime Minister also met students at the university.
Professor Emma Flynn, the university’s Provost, said: “We were delighted to host the Prime Minister today and welcomed the opportunity to showcase some of the cutting-edge technology and innovation we have here at Warwick.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“The fact the Prime Minister chose to come to Warwick to make such a major announcement on science funding gives me a sense of enormous pride in our brilliant academics and researchers, who have built our reputation as a world-leading university on science, innovation and research over many years.”