Dig out your frying pans for return of Rugby Pancake Race
Dig out your frying pans and head to Rugby town centre for pancake race fun on February 13.
Organisers are inviting people to take part in the free family event, organised by Rugby Rokeby Lions Club - CIO, with support from Rugby First.
They take place between noon and 3pm in High Street and Sheep Street.
There will also be face painting, circus skills, including egg juggling, mini rides, a pancake quiz trail, and a chance to meet The Rokeby Lion.
Pancake races are open to all ages – young and old - and you can just turn up on the day or register in advance (especially if you are a team or local business). Frying pans and pancakes are provided with proceeds to Brain Tumour Research.
Rock up in fancy dress – there’s prizes for the best outfits. To register for the races email [email protected]