Digging through history and delving into the past at archaeology event in Rugby

People in Rugby are invited to delve into the past for a fascinating journey through history.

Archaeologist Lee Baylis will give a talk about commercial archaeology and the ins and outs of what it’s like to be a paid archaeologist.

Archaeology Talks takes place on Saturday, May 25, from 6pm-8pm at Long Lawford Memorial Hall.

Tickets for the event are £10.

Lee, who lives in Rugby, said: “We are inviting people to join us for this fascinating journey through history.

"Guests will discover ancient artifacts, hear from experts in the field, and learn about the latest archaeological finds and methods.”

Lee will be joined by research archaeologist Julian Amos, who will speak about his research into the early stages of archaeological importance in the UK.