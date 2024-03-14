Disabled rights campaigner who couldn’t talk until he was 14 pays tribute to former Rugby mayor
A descendant of Samuel Pepys who couldn’t talk until he was 14 has paid tribute to Rugby’s longest-serving councillor.
Peter Pepys-Goodchild MBE, formerly Peter Smith, said he was ‘deeply saddened’ to hear Dr James Shera MBE had died.
Conservative party member Peter, who has met John and Norma Major and the late Baroness Thatcher, said: “I cried when I heard Jim Shera had died. He was an extraordinary man who made a major contribution towards improving the rights of people with disabilities in Rugby.”
Wheelchair-user Peter, a well-known disabled rights campaigner and a member of the national Conservative Disability Group, was born with cerebral palsy.
He was just 16 when first met Jim in 1982.
"Rugby Town Hall was the only place in the town to have a wheelchair ramp,” said Peter.
“I first met Jim when he had just become a councillor for Benn Ward that year. We lived in Cawston at that time. The High Street was cobbled and I pointed out that it was very difficult for people in wheelchairs to use.”
Peter, who now lives in Cheltenham, met with Jim, former Rugby MP Jim Pawsey and Jack Lawton, who was chief executive of Rugby Borough Council and in a wheelchair himself after an accident.
Together they decided a pedestrianisation zone for Rugby town centre was the way forward.
“I consider that part of my legacy,” said Peter, who was also instrumental in campaigning to provide a disabled toilet for the Clock Towers shopping centre.
“I’ll never forget Jim. He always had a smile for people and he always used to stop and say hello no matter what.”
Jim died in January aged 76.