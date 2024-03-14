Disabled rights campaigner who couldn’t talk until he was 14 pays tribute to former Rugby mayor

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A descendant of Samuel Pepys who couldn’t talk until he was 14 has paid tribute to Rugby’s longest-serving councillor.

Peter Pepys-Goodchild MBE, formerly Peter Smith, said he was ‘deeply saddened’ to hear Dr James Shera MBE had died.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Conservative party member Peter, who has met John and Norma Major and the late Baroness Thatcher, said: “I cried when I heard Jim Shera had died. He was an extraordinary man who made a major contribution towards improving the rights of people with disabilities in Rugby.”

Peter Pepys-Goodchild.

Wheelchair-user Peter, a well-known disabled rights campaigner and a member of the national Conservative Disability Group, was born with cerebral palsy.

He was just 16 when first met Jim in 1982.

"Rugby Town Hall was the only place in the town to have a wheelchair ramp,” said Peter.

“I first met Jim when he had just become a councillor for Benn Ward that year. We lived in Cawston at that time. The High Street was cobbled and I pointed out that it was very difficult for people in wheelchairs to use.”

Peter meets Norma Major, with his mum, also called Norma.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter, who now lives in Cheltenham, met with Jim, former Rugby MP Jim Pawsey and Jack Lawton, who was chief executive of Rugby Borough Council and in a wheelchair himself after an accident.

Together they decided a pedestrianisation zone for Rugby town centre was the way forward.

“I consider that part of my legacy,” said Peter, who was also instrumental in campaigning to provide a disabled toilet for the Clock Towers shopping centre.

“I’ll never forget Jim. He always had a smile for people and he always used to stop and say hello no matter what.”