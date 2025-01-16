Distinct pieces of jewellery among 200 items stolen in Rugby burglary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

These distinct pieces of jewellery were among 200 items stolen during a burglary in Rugby last week.

Police are appealing for help tracing the stolen goods.

A spokesman for Rugby Police said: “If you see any of these or similar items for sale or have any other information that might help with our enquiries, please let us know.

“Contact the police via their website or by calling 101. Quote incident 191 of 11 January 2025. Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”