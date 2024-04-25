Distributor expands into 3,000 sq ft Alcester warehouse to meet rising demand

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A distributor of cleaning and workplace essentials has relocated to a 3,000-square-foot warehouse in Warwickshire to accommodate increasing demand across the country.

Purcho has moved into Unit 15 at Arden Business Centre in Alcester on a five-year lease where it will occupy the ground floor – with the ability to double in size to 6,000 sq ft on the upper floor.

This move comes just three years after launching as a digital marketplace specialising in workplace essentials, ranging from cleaning and janitorial products, pantry essentials, office stationery supplies, toilet supplies, health and safety (PPE) and computer cleaning supplies.

The warehouse will be used to help fulfil next-day delivery orders on 1,300 products to more than 700 customers the business already has, which includes cleaning businesses and other organisations across a range of sectors.

Purcho is part of the Diamond Facilities Support Group, which is one of the UK’s fastest growing facilities management businesses in the UK with an annual turnover of £15 million.

Purcho was initially founded as Health and Hygiene Products in 2021, but has recently undergone a re-brand to signify the business’s long-term growth plans.

Vivek Sylva is in charge of the day-to-day operations at Purcho.

He said: “We are in total control of our pricing as we are not tied to any buying groups, which has enabled us to provide great value while helping our customers’ margins – which undoubtedly drives our growth.

“Over 60 per cent of our 20,000 orders to date have originated from mobile devices, a trend that is expected to escalate, and this surge in online demand has prompted both the relocation of our warehouse and the decision to rebrand.

“The centrally located spacious warehouse also enables us to fulfil a greater number of nationwide orders within a 24-hour timeframe.

“Being affiliated with a company as large as Diamond Facilities Group provides additional benefits, allowing us to cross-sell to the Group's established client base, alongside our own. This, coupled with the new warehouse, will play a pivotal role in our ongoing growth, which is evident in our increasing turnover year after year”