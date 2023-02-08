Diverse and inspiring mix of works on show at Rugby gallery as part of meet artist celebrations

Rugby Artists and Makers’ third Art Exhibition, Full Spectrum, took place at Floor One Gallery

A diverse and inspiring mix of works were on show at Rugby Art Gallery and Museum as part of a ‘Meet the Maker’ event.

Rugby Artists and Makers’ third Art Exhibition, Full Spectrum, took place at Floor One Gallery to give people the chance to meet the artists behind the work.

The exhibition showcased an eclectic mix of styles and mediums including crochet, weaving, jewellery, paper-cutting and even lino-cutting,Chris Pegler, co-organiser and co-owner of Alexandra Arts, said: "It was a lovely atmosphere at the opening for the Full Spectrum show for #Rugbyartistsandmakers network.

Carol Wheeler, artist, Cllr Maggie O'Rourke, deputy mayor, Chris Pegler, organiser and co-owner of Alexandra Arts in Rugby.