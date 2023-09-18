DJ Chris Moyles and Radio X crew broadcast live from vegan restaurant in Willey
“They were friendly and funny”
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
DJ Chris Moyles and his crew from Radio X broadcast live from a vegan restaurant in Willey this morning (Monday).
It was an extra early start for The Barn owners Sarah Goodchild and Ben Stead-Davis as they prepared to meet the team.
Sarah said: “They were just an absolute pleasure to host.
“We found them friendly, kind and funny although they did provide plenty of Willey innuendos!"
Chris stopped off at the meat-free restaurant as part of the show’s prize dump tour.