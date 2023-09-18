DJ Chris Moyles and Radio X crew broadcast live from vegan restaurant in Willey

Watch more videos on Shots!

DJ Chris Moyles and his crew from Radio X broadcast live from a vegan restaurant in Willey this morning (Monday).

It was an extra early start for The Barn owners Sarah Goodchild and Ben Stead-Davis as they prepared to meet the team.

Sarah said: “They were just an absolute pleasure to host.

“We found them friendly, kind and funny although they did provide plenty of Willey innuendos!"