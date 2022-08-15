DJs leave mark at Rugby site which played a special part in UK’s broadcasting history

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

JD and Roisin.

Free Radio Breakfast Show hosts JD and Roisin were invited to leave their handprints for posterity during the visit to the new William Davis Homes development at Houlton.

The pair recorded a video as part of a forthcoming competition to win a home-tech bundle on their weekday show.

“We’re so proud to broadcast to the area we call home and the opportunity to visit the home of Britain’s first ever transatlantic voice broadcast was one we didn’t want to miss” said JD.

JD and Roisin from Free Radio (Coventry and Warwickshire), left their handprints.

Roisin added: “It was great to be invited to bring our own bit of radio fun to this historic site and have a look at the quality properties William Davis Homes has to offer here.”

It’s hoped the radio pair’s handprints will form part of a special feature within the development, as a further reminder of Houlton’s broadcasting heritage.

Houlton was named after the town in the United States that received the first transatlantic voice broadcast from Rugby Radio Station in 1927. At the time, Rugby had the world’s most powerful radio transmission station.