Doctor's now taking orders as new noodle bar opens doors in Rugby town centre

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 28th May 2024, 10:09 BST
Updated 28th May 2024, 10:17 BST
Fast food chain Dr Noodles has opened a brand new restaurant and takeaway in Rugby

The branch, located at 6 Royal George Buildings in Market Place, opened for business on Friday.

Customers can choose from rice, noodles, beef, chicken, prawns, tofu, vegetables and sauces.

Dr Noodles Rugby will operate from 11am – 10pm, Monday to Saturday and 11am – 9pm on Sundays.

A spokesman said: “Whether you’re craving our signature noodle bowls, tasty stir-fries, or mouthwatering sides, we’ve got something for everyone."

