Dog owner near Rugby who turned her idea into an international best seller wins national business award

Tracey Powiesnik, from Thurlaston, has been announced as this year’s winner in the category ‘Woman Who Achieves in Retail & Products’ at the Woman Who Awards.

In 2019 Tracey had an idea for a product that makes filling dog toys with food quick, easy and without mess.

Despite having no experience in design or manufacturing and with the challenges of the pandemic, Tracey successfully brought her product idea, The No Fuss Fill ® to market and is now selling to an international audience.

"I built my business and brand, No Fuss Fill, from scratch, based on an idea to solve the problem of filling enrichment toys for dogs with food," she said.

"I am very grateful for the support I received pre-production from WMG at Warwick Uni and the CUE Business solutions at Coventry University to create prototypes for customer testing and focus groups.

"The NoFuss Fill ® is made in Birmingham, sold online and by retailers in the UK and around the world."

On winning the award, Tracey added: "I feel incredibly proud to have won this Woman Who Achieves Award and more importantly to have been recognised by the Woman Who Judges for the journey I have been on.

"It was an absolute honour to be chosen from the finalists for this category, all successful businesswomen.