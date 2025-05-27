Dog rescue charity ready for action-packed show in Rugby
Pawprints Dog Rescue is holding its annual dog show from 9.30am-4.30pm, at The Old Laurentians in Lime Tree Avenue, Bilton.
The show includes agility competition, trade and craft stalls, a giant tomobola, music, refreshments and ‘have a go’ sessions.
Anita Twigger, founder of Pawprints Dog Rescue, said: “The past six months have been very hard on the charity with a huge increase in abandonments and pregnant females. This has had a huge impact on veterinary fees, as more dogs are arriving with health conditions than ever before.
"Funds will help dogs like Pudding, abandoned at the beginning of the year whilst giving birth; Georgie, abandoned with a broken leg; and LJ requiring major specialist surgery to help him live a pain-free life.”
Anita said everyone is welcome to the fun event.
She added: “Bitz n Bobz Agility will also be taking walk-ins on the day and all dogs are welcome to enter the Fun Dog Show with entries on the day.
“It’s going to be fabulous.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.