Donation to Rugby mum's bereavement charity could help save lives

“Support like this means we can continue helping parents and carers at the most difficult times, equipping them with the skills to save their child's life or providing them with the lifeline they need to navigate grief.”
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 11th Oct 2023, 12:57 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 12:57 BST
A bereavement support charity set by a Rugby mum in memory of her little boy, has received a £1,000 donation.

Charlotte Jolliffe is the driving force behind Freddie’s Wish, a charity for parents who have lost a baby or child.

Help includes in-person counselling and online support.

The donation could help save lives.
The charity also offers paediatric first aid courses for parents and carers and has trained over 1,500 people in paediatric first aid since 2015.

The Amazon donation will go towards training people on the charity’s paediatric first aid awareness course.

To mark the donation, the team from Freddie’s Wish visited the Amazon fulfilment centre in Rugby to provide paediatric first aid lessons to 15 Amazon employees.

Constantin Paddure, an employee from Amazon in Rugby who took part in the first aid lessons, said: “As a parent, paediatric first aid skills are vital, and I’m so thankful to learn this from the team at Freddie’s Wish.”

Charlotte said: “Support like this means we can continue helping parents and carers at the most difficult times, equipping them with the skills to save their child's life or providing them with the lifeline they need to navigate grief. I would urge anyone in need of support to reach out.”

Visit www.freddieswish.org to find out more about the charity

