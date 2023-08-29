The chance to have a say on plans to close the ticket office at Rugby station closes this Friday, September 1, with protesters continuing to highlight how important the service is.

The threat to Rugby’s ticket others – and most others across the country – has been driven by the government but put forward by the individual train companies who run them.

Rugby’s team has an outstanding track record of helping people find the best prices and routes for journeys and, crucially, helping those who haven’t got access to the technology-driven options being proposed – or who cannot use them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The statistic has been wheeled out that only 12 per cent of tickets are now bought from ticket offices.

Rugby station's ticket office team have helped so many people over the years to find the right tickets and best prices. Photo: Google Street View.

But that is still a large number of tickets and also covers many who would find it difficult to travel without access to the ticket office team.

Avanti runs Rugby’s office and like most other companies say staff will be redeployed to the station forecourt to help people use the machines and with other aspects of their travel.

That’s a particularly nonsensical suggestion in Rugby – the station can be busy at many points of the day and the thought of someone using a machine, with assistance, by the ticket barriers to work out a complicated journey will take time, no doubt causing congestion and frustration.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s widely recognised that many people using smartphones, apps and ticket machines risk paying more for their tickets than they need to, whereas the ticket office can find the best deal for anything other than, say, a straightforward trip to Coventry or Northampton.

A week ago, the Advertiser reported how campaigner Kieren Brown launched a petition – which can found by clicking here – to add to the established methods of objecting.

He says on it: “As a disabled train user, I am deeply concerned about the potential closure of the Rugby ticket office.

“The office plays a crucial role in ensuring accessibility and convenience for all passengers, particularly those with disabilities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It provides vital assistance to individuals who require extra support or have specific requirements when purchasing tickets or seeking travel information.

“Closing the ticket office would create significant barriers for disabled individuals like myself, making it incredibly challenging to navigate through the complexities of ticketing systems without personalised assistance.

“This could result in increased stress, confusion and potentially missed connections or incorrect fares.”

Another voice was added to his concerns this week.

In a powerful letter to the Advertiser, Rugby resident Chris McLatchie-Wade said: “I am writing to highlight the proposed closure of rail ticket offices that will have a devastating impact on blind and partially sighted people’s ability to travel independently: stopping people getting to work, health appointments and seeing friends.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Ticket offices are not just about selling tickets. They provide a reliable first point of contact for many kinds of staff assistance such as arranging sighted guidance through the station and safely on to the train, to advising on any changes to journeys.

“Modernisation of our railways doesn’t just mean apps and touchscreens; modernisation means inclusivity and not leaving anyone behind.

“These proposals must be scrapped.”