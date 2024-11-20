Double recognition for Aztec Solar at Electrical Industry Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Warwick-based Aztec Solar, leading experts in commercial and industrial solar PV, is thrilled to announce it has been highly commended in two categories at the Electrical Industry Awards

One for Contractor of the Year, and the other for Renewable Installation of the Year, for its solar transformation at Poole Hospital in Dorset.

Aztec Solar Energy partnered with Centrica Business Solutions to design and install the solar PV installation on the roof of the hospital. As part of the pledge by the NHS to reduce their carbon footprint and work towards Net Zero, funding was put towards a sustainability programme for the hospital. The 202.1 kWp solar PV installation is expected to save 41.56 tonnes of carbon per annum, equivalent to planting around 1,909 trees.

Richard Williams Managing Director, Aztec Solar said: “This recognition is especially exciting for us, as our team has worked so hard this last year to push for the success we have achieved. We are incredibly proud of our contributions towards a more sustainable future, and our role in supporting so many businesses in so many different sectors as they continue their journeys towards Net Zero.

Solar installation at Poole Hospital

“Each installation is tailored to our clients’ needs within some of the most challenging environments,” continued Richard Williams.

Now in its 32nd year, The Electrical Industry Awards is a celebration of the best electrical industry achievements, awarding individual achievement, technical innovation, and supply-chain collaboration. Winners were announced at a virtual ceremony on 24th October, which was presented by meteorologist and BBC weather presenter Sarah Keith-Lucas.According to Electrical Times magazine, entries were of an exceptionally high calibre. The judging panel was made up of representatives from each of the major industry organisations, including ECA, JIB, LIA, NAPIT and NICEIC.

In addition, Aztec Solar has been announced as a finalist for two further awards; Contractor of the Year (turnover over £5M) and Sustainable Project of the Year award at the Electrical Contracting News Awards 2024, which take place in December.