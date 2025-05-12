Dr Hazel Parkinson honoured at 10th Anniversary of Woman Who Achieves Awards
Founded by Sandra Garlick MBE, the awards have become a cornerstone of the Midlands business community, celebrating the outstanding achievements of women across all sectors.
This year’s milestone event was packed with inspiration, laughter, a few tears, and plenty of well-deserved recognition. Among the honoured winners was Dr Hazel Parkinson, founder of Dr Hazel Skin Solutions, a private skin and aesthetics clinic based in Long Itchington, near Leamington Spa. Dr Hazel, a multi-award-winning aesthetic doctor and menopause specialist, was celebrated for her innovative and holistic approach to women’s health and wellbeing.
She was presented with her award by Emma Hewitt, Business Awards Advisor, in front of a packed room of entrepreneurs, professionals, and supporters. “Receiving this award from Emma, and being recognised among such phenomenal women, was a truly humbling experience,” said Dr Hazel. “The Woman Who community is unlike any other. It lifts you up, champions your story, and celebrates the journey behind your success.”
Dr Hazel attended the ceremony with over 30 women from the Athena female networking group, a powerful local community of supportive businesswomen. Together, they filled three tables, adding to the electric atmosphere of camaraderie and celebration. “It was so special to be surrounded by women who champion each other’s success every day. Athena truly embodies the spirit of collaboration over competition,” she added.
A Decade of Woman Who
Sandra Garlick MBE, who founded the Woman Who Awards in 2015, was left speechless when she was surprised with her own award during the event - an emotional moment after video messages from her Academy members were played on the big screen. The day included inspiring keynotes from Lisa Johnson of That Strategy Co and Holly Matthews of The Happy Me Project, setting the tone for an empowering and heartfelt celebration.
Celebrating the 2025 Winners
This year’s winners came from all walks of life and industries—from creative services and HR to education, holistic health, and science. The full list of award winners includes:
Dr Hazel Parkinson, Dr Hazel Skin Solutions
Georgia Sergeant, SENNIES Ltd
Rachel Marston, Flo Acupuncture
Naomi Wachner, Calibre Virtual Assistant Services
Charlotte Williams, Elysian Animal Assisted Therapy and Learning
Dawn Williams, Go Print
Bina Briggs, Plain Talking HR Ltd
Tejal Prajapati, TP Creative
Carrie Ann Booth, The Science Booth Limited
Nicola Noel, Brainworks Therapy
Buckso Dhillon-Woolley, Haus of Wisdom
Keira Roe, The Pinwheel Patisserie
Kelly Iles, Enchanted Tea Rooms
Special Recognition Awards went to Karen Whybrow, The Anchor Coaching, and Pia Honey, No Floor No More. The prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award was awarded to Karen Heap of the Socially Shared Women’s Supportive Business Network. The “I Am a Man Who” Award was presented to Mark Sookhdeo for his continued support of women in business.
A Bright Future Ahead
With the 2026 event already in pre-sale, the Woman Who Awards show no signs of slowing down. Sandra Garlick continues to lead the charge in making women more visible in business, one inspiring story at a time.
As for Dr Hazel, the award adds to an already impressive list of accolades. Her work at Dr Hazel Skin Solutions blends medical expertise with personalised aesthetics and wellness, empowering women through all stages of life.
“Visibility matters,” she said. “This award reminds me that being seen and heard in business isn’t just about recognition, it’s about impact.”