Dr Hazel Parkinson honoured at 10th Anniversary of Woman Who Achieves Awards

Celebrating Women in Business at Coombe Abbey Coventry, UK – 9 May 2025 Coombe Abbey Hotel was the setting for an unforgettable day as the Woman Who Achieves Awards marked its 10th anniversary in style.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founded by Sandra Garlick MBE, the awards have become a cornerstone of the Midlands business community, celebrating the outstanding achievements of women across all sectors.

This year’s milestone event was packed with inspiration, laughter, a few tears, and plenty of well-deserved recognition. Among the honoured winners was Dr Hazel Parkinson, founder of Dr Hazel Skin Solutions, a private skin and aesthetics clinic based in Long Itchington, near Leamington Spa. Dr Hazel, a multi-award-winning aesthetic doctor and menopause specialist, was celebrated for her innovative and holistic approach to women’s health and wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was presented with her award by Emma Hewitt, Business Awards Advisor, in front of a packed room of entrepreneurs, professionals, and supporters. “Receiving this award from Emma, and being recognised among such phenomenal women, was a truly humbling experience,” said Dr Hazel. “The Woman Who community is unlike any other. It lifts you up, champions your story, and celebrates the journey behind your success.”

Dr Hazel Parkinson celebrates her win outside Coombe Abbey after receiving a Woman Who Achieves Award, presented by Emma Hewitt.

Dr Hazel attended the ceremony with over 30 women from the Athena female networking group, a powerful local community of supportive businesswomen. Together, they filled three tables, adding to the electric atmosphere of camaraderie and celebration. “It was so special to be surrounded by women who champion each other’s success every day. Athena truly embodies the spirit of collaboration over competition,” she added.

A Decade of Woman Who

Sandra Garlick MBE, who founded the Woman Who Awards in 2015, was left speechless when she was surprised with her own award during the event - an emotional moment after video messages from her Academy members were played on the big screen. The day included inspiring keynotes from Lisa Johnson of That Strategy Co and Holly Matthews of The Happy Me Project, setting the tone for an empowering and heartfelt celebration.

Celebrating the 2025 Winners

The 2025 Woman Who Achieves Award winners join founder Sandra Garlick MBE on stage at Coombe Abbey to celebrate a decade of championing women in business.

This year’s winners came from all walks of life and industries—from creative services and HR to education, holistic health, and science. The full list of award winners includes:

Dr Hazel Parkinson, Dr Hazel Skin Solutions

Georgia Sergeant, SENNIES Ltd

Rachel Marston, Flo Acupuncture

Naomi Wachner, Calibre Virtual Assistant Services

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlotte Williams, Elysian Animal Assisted Therapy and Learning

Dawn Williams, Go Print

Bina Briggs, Plain Talking HR Ltd

Tejal Prajapati, TP Creative

Carrie Ann Booth, The Science Booth Limited

Nicola Noel, Brainworks Therapy

Buckso Dhillon-Woolley, Haus of Wisdom

Keira Roe, The Pinwheel Patisserie

Kelly Iles, Enchanted Tea Rooms

Special Recognition Awards went to Karen Whybrow, The Anchor Coaching, and Pia Honey, No Floor No More. The prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award was awarded to Karen Heap of the Socially Shared Women’s Supportive Business Network. The “I Am a Man Who” Award was presented to Mark Sookhdeo for his continued support of women in business.

A Bright Future Ahead

With the 2026 event already in pre-sale, the Woman Who Awards show no signs of slowing down. Sandra Garlick continues to lead the charge in making women more visible in business, one inspiring story at a time.

As for Dr Hazel, the award adds to an already impressive list of accolades. Her work at Dr Hazel Skin Solutions blends medical expertise with personalised aesthetics and wellness, empowering women through all stages of life.

“Visibility matters,” she said. “This award reminds me that being seen and heard in business isn’t just about recognition, it’s about impact.”