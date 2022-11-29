One of the best-known names from television’s Dragons’ Den has spread the word about an up-and-coming business.

Tracey Powiesnik, owner of No Fuss Frill.

Theo Paphitis is renowned for the success in building and running retail businesses that got him a spot on the show – to which he occasionally returns – but he has also shown a commitment to highlighting newcomers.

His Small Business Sunday initiative sees him pick six businesses each week for a retweet to his to his huge social media following and he recently selected Thurlaston‐based No Fuss Fill – which has a mission to enourage happy dogs and happy people, with a particular focus on helping the latter prepare and look after enrichment toys.

Advertisement

Tracey Powiesnik – widely known as Tracey P – tweeted Theo about her business during a Small Business Sunday and was one of six weekly winners.

Theo re‐tweeted her message and as a result, www.nofussfill.com has attracted more followers and extra orders for the products, a number of which are designed by Tracey and made in the UK under her brand name.

Advertisement

As a winner, the business is also profiled on the #SBS website that is exclusive to all Small Business Sunday winners.

Tracey said: "Running your own business is incredibly rewarding but when you are working on your own without a team it can be hard work. It is great to have support from Theo to help raise the brand profile. Theo has recognised my hard work and helped spread the word about what I do to his followers.”

Advertisement

Theo said: “We are thrilled to welcome new #SBS members every week and highlight just how important it is to support our small businesses here in the UK. My vision is that everyone who has ever won an #SBS re-tweet from me becomes part of a friendly club; like-minded individuals who can share successes and learnings.

"The website will also give a valuable profile to the winners chosen and I wish No Fuss Fill every success.”

Advertisement