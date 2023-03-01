Dragon's breathe new life into Rugby town with new oxygen therapy centre

“We would like to invite all age groups of people who want to be healthy, look younger and feel younger”

The new shop in Albert Street, Rugby.

Sometimes, all we need is the air that we breath and….a new state-of-the-art oxygen therapy centre in Rugby.

Polish couple Karina and Mac Dragon have just opened the doors to O2 Hyper Health in Albert Street.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The health benefits of oxygen therapy treatments are becoming increasingly well known.

The chambers have many healing benefits.

They include the treatment of ageing, soft tissue sports injuries and general aches and pains.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Karina said: “We are a family-run centre and our focus is to provide innovative, non-medical, painless and non invasive treatment at an affordable price.

"Hyperbaric oxygen therapy is a well-established treatment beneficial for many conditions to restore your body on to healthy path. Our chambers offer a simple, painless and non-invasive form of oxygen therapy.”

She said visitors are monitored throughout the process.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We like to ensure clients are safe and comfortable,” Karina added.

Therapy is offered in two types of chambers – a single layered chamber and another with wheelchair access and room for two-three people.

It involves breathing 100% (pure) oxygen while in a special space called a hyperbaric chamber. The air pressure inside is raised to a level that is higher than normal air pressure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The increased air pressure in the chamber helps the lungs collect more oxygen. Getting more oxygen to the tissues that need it can help the body heal and fight certain infections.

Karina said the treament’s benefits are endless and can help with health and beauty issues.

"Our mission is to help our community live and enjoy a healthier life and improve performance goals,” she said.

"Oxygen therapy is for everyone, whatever age. If you want to be healthy, look and feel younger, come and and see for yourself – you’ll be guaranteed a warm welcome.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We are very excited to offer this therapy to the people of Rugby.”

O2 Hyper Health is at 17 Albert Street, Rugby, telephone (01788) 311971 or 0777 2889774, visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090081428407