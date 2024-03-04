Dragon's Den star gives award to Alcester Firm

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An Alcester based firm has received a business boost from Retail Entrepreneur Theo Paphitis.

Last week, Jessica Blyth-Sweetingham, owner of marketing and PR agency, Talking Tortoise, was selected by the former Dragon’s Den magnate as the winner of his ‘Small Business Sunday’ competition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The weekly initiative, set up by Theo in 2010, supports small businesses all over the UK and helps them to gain additional exposure and provides access to business support services.

A Warwickshire firm received a boost from Theo Paphitis.

Business and retail entrepreneur, Theo shared Talking Tortoise’s award entry to his over 500,000 Twitter and Instagram followers. The marketing firm are now also profiled on Theo’s #SBS website (www.theopaphitissbs.com) that is exclusive to all Small Business Sunday winners.

“We’re on the verge of celebrating ten years in business and it is great to have support from Theo. We’ve worked tirelessly since the pandemic to raise our business profile and recently moved to our brand-new office at the Makers’ Space in Alcester. Theo has clearly recognised our hard work over the past twelve months and winning the award has helped spread the word further, it’s given us a real boost,” said Mrs Blyth-Sweetingham.