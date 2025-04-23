Drayton Manor Resort agrees Bears Women shirt sponsorship

By Marie Larner
Contributor
Published 23rd Apr 2025, 10:18 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2025, 11:00 BST
Popular Midlands theme park Drayton Manor Resort has joined Bears Women for the ride in their debut season after signing a shirt sponsorship deal.

Drayton Manor Resort has agreed a one-year partnership to be a shirt collar sponsor on both the team’s Vitality Blast and Metro Bank One Day Cup shirts.

The deal – the final shirt sponsor contract for Bears Women’s historic 2025 season – will also see Drayton Manor Resort and Edgbaston Stadium work together on fan engagement initiatives at games this summer.

Edgbaston’s Head of Partnerships Ben Seifas, said: “We are delighted to welcome Drayton Manor Resort into the Edgbaston family as an Official Partner of Bears Women.

“This partnership represents an exciting alignment of two iconic Midlands brands; both committed to delivering unforgettable experiences and championing excellence.

“With Drayton Manor’s support, we’re looking forward to continuing the momentum behind women’s cricket and creating new opportunities to inspire the next generation of fans and players.”

Bears Women including England bowler Katie George, Meg Austin and Hannah Hardwick announced the partnership with a visit to Drayton Manor Resort – and a ride on the park’s new Gold Rush family rollercoaster!

Gold Rush is one of Drayton Manor’s newest rides having opened last July as part of a major redevelopment of the park.

Drayton Manor have previously partnered with Edgbaston Stadium but the Bears Women deal marks a first cricket sponsorship for the group.

Victoria Lynn, Managing Director of Drayton Manor Resort, adds: “We’re proud to sponsor the Bears Women’s team in its inaugural year. There is a real synergy between our two outstanding brands, as we collectively seek to deliver epic family fun.

“We wish the team the very best of luck this season, and we look forward to welcoming the players and fans of the team into Drayton Manor over the summer as we celebrate our 75th anniversary.”

Bears Women will compete for trophies on three fronts in 2025: Vitality Blast, Metro Bank One Day Cup, and for the first time a knockout competition, the Vitality T20 Women’s County Cup, featuring sides from all three tiers of the national system.

