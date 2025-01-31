Drive Motor Retail Expands Portfolio with EV Brand Leapmotor

Drive Motor Retail, a leading car retailer across the UK, has announced the addition of Leapmotor to its portfolio of brands, marking a significant expansion in its electric vehicle offerings.

Leapmotor, an EV manufacturer known for its technological innovation, is available at five of Drive’s sites across the UK, including Aldershot, Bristol North, Bury St Edmunds, Darlington, and Leamington Spa. The vehicles have arrived at these locations and are available to be test-driven.

This expansion follows Leapmotor's recent joint venture with Stellantis in May 2024, aimed at strengthening their presence in the European market. Customers will have access to Leapmotor's range of vehicles, including the T03 and C10 models, available in both pure electric and extended-range dual-power options.

Michael Breen, Operations Director at Drive Motor Retail, comments: "The addition of Leapmotor to our portfolio represents a significant step in our mission to provide a greater range of electric vehicles to our customers.

“Their innovative technology, including the industry's first Eight-in-One Electric Drive System, combined with a wide range of safety features, such as advanced emergency braking and adaptive cruise control, positions us to better serve the growing demand for electric vehicles in the UK market.

“We are excited to offer our customers greater choice and access to the latest developments in sustainable automotive technology."

Drive Motor Retail is one of the UK's largest privately owned automotive retail groups with a turnover of approximately £400 million per annum and over 800 members of staff employed in 30 dealerships across the country.

For more information, visit www.drivemotorretail.co.uk.