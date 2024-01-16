Dunchurch pantomime is going to be a real treasure in memory of much-loved Kate

“It’s suitable for the whole family and will raise money for Myton Hospice and the Arden Cancer Centre”

It’s panto time in Dunchurch with a real treasure of a show for all the family.

Treasure Island is the latest sparkling offering from the Dunchurch Pantomanics.

The show stars Houlton School pupils Anna Zardin and Daisy Rozic as Jim Hawkins and Miss Maggie Trelawny, who will be raring to take on the evil Long John Silver as a storm brews.

Some of the characters in the show.

A spokesman said: “The production, suitable for the whole family, will raise money for Myton Hospice and the Arden Cancer Centre in memory of Kate, a much missed member of the Pantomaniac family.”

Treasure Island opens at Dunchurch Village Hall on Saturday (January 20) and runs until Saturday, January 27.