Dunchurch's legendary Huntsman Carvery for sale after 35 years - but don't worry, it looks set to stay open

Estate agents Hilton Smythe explained that the owner of the restaurant is now looked to sell-up because of ill health, after decades of running the business with great success.

Those worried about the future of the well-renowned eatery will be relieved to know that it is offered on the basis that the new owner will continue to run it as was – rather than closing it.

At present the carvery only opens at weekends – but its reputation sees it attract around 300 sit-in and 100 take away bookings each week.

In the advert it is explained that there would be scope to open it through the week – giving its already healthy takings a boost.

The business’s position as a firm favourite among Rugbeians helps things quite nicely – while the owner’s clever system ensures financial success.

The estate agent explained: “One of the key reasons the business model works so well is that every booking is made prior to visiting the restaurant with a £5 non-refundable booking deposit.

"This enables the kitchen to pre order the correct level of ingredients and the owner to rota the correct number of staffing to allow a smooth service.

"Our client admits they run the restaurant to suit, and any new owner will have the ability to not only extend the current opening hours but to add an outside catering side which would easily increase the current turnover levels."