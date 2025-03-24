DX Group takes another significant step towards its “Net Zero” goal

DX Group’s Flagship Central Hub in Willenhall Switches Over to Green HVO Fuel

DX Group, a leading provider of delivery solutions, including parcel freight, secure courier, 2-person and logistics services, is pleased to announce that it has taken another significant step towards its “Net Zero” goal, by switching from fossil fuels to hydrotreated vegetable oil (“HVO”) at its flagship Central Hub in Willenhall. The Willenhall hub supports DX’s freight operations and is the Group’s largest hub.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Willenhall hub has historically used around three million litres of diesel per annum and the switch to HVO is expected to result in a 16% reduction in its fuel emissions (scope 1 & 3) in 2025 compared to 2024. HVO is made from 100% renewable feedstocks and certified waste and is 100% biodegradable. It is a cleaner alternative to traditional fossil fuel and decreases life-cycle greenhouse gas emissions by 90% compared to standard diesel.

DX has partnered with Certas Energy in this new initiative. Certas is the largest independent distributor of bulk fuels and lubricants in the UK and will supply DX with HVO.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DX has ambitious ESG targets and is committed to being “Net Zero” by 2050, with an interim target of 20% by 2035. As part of its efforts to reduce its carbon footprint, DX operates one of the youngest fleets in the industry, with an average age of three years, and is also investing in electric vehicle solutions, which further reduce diesel consumption. Delivery miles completed by zero/low carbon solutions is increasing monthly across both DX’s fleet and its sub-contracted fleet and, in the last financial year, the Group eliminated approximately two million diesel miles.

Paul Ibbetson, Chief Executive Officer of DX Group, commented: "Reducing our carbon footprint is high on our agenda at DX Group. We are therefore delighted to have switched to HVO from fossil fuel at our flagship Central Hub in Willenhall, the largest hub in the Group.

We plan to roll out the switchover to HVO across as many of the hubs in our network as is feasible. With our commitment to being “Net Zero” by 2050, we are strongly focused on identifying the viable pathways and technologies that will help us to achieve this target.”