Eager shoppers give new Rugby home store resounding thumbs up

Young guests enjoy the day.

Eager shoppers queued to be the first in a new Rugby store this week.

Dunelm has now relocated from the town centre to the former Debenhams unit at Elliott’s Fields retail park.

Bacon rolls were served to the first 30 customers in the queue before Rugby community hero Andreas Kattou cut the ribbon.

Shoppers eager to get in the new store.

Andreas, who owns Fish Plus chippy in Bilton Road, was chosen to do the honours in recognition of his tireless work in the borough.

"It was such an honour to be asked to open a national store,” he said.

"That’s not the sort of thing that happens every day.”

The first 30 shoppers through the doors received a goody bag worth £20 as well as a £10 gift voucher.

Lexie Watkins is all smiles.

Aimee Smith, the Store Manager at Rugby Dunelm, said: “We hope the local Rugby community will love it just as much as we

do.”

Angela Watkins was at Monday’s launch with her daughter Lexie.

She said: “It looks lovely in there. The staff were really nice and friendly.

Andreas Kattou opens the store.