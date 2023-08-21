Ear-splitting Bank Holiday action for all family at Rugby's Tanks Trucks and Firepower Show

Spitfire and Hurricane WW2 Fighter Aircraft take to the skies over Dunchurch

Ear-splitting Bank Holiday action for all the family is taking place at Rugby's Tanks Trucks and Firepower Show.

The explosive weekend, in its 13th year, takes place from August 26 – 28 just outside Dunchurch village.

It features more than 340 tanks, military vehicles, classic cars, WWII Spitfire and Messerschmitt Bf 109 planes.

A library picture from the show.

There will be 200 WWII re-enactors spread out in 30 camps complete with trenches, tank rides and Army training wall.

The programme of aircraft displays is thanks to support from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight and a number of private owners.

Taking place just off the A426 south of Dunchurch, the show also includes children’s amusements and rides, food outlets, stalls and beer tent.

A one day family ticket is £27.50 and the show runs from 11am – 5pm each day.