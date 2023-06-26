Early years educational centre in Warwick wins three awards in its first year of business

It’s a fantastic turnaround for a much-loved company that was forced to close its doors during the Covid pandemic and reopen as a new independent company

A early years educational centre in Warwick has won three awards in its first year of business.

The Zoogie Boogie Club recently won The Little Ankle Biters awards for Best Children’s Activity Class and Best Party Entertainment in Warwickshire - and was also crowned winner in The Muddy Stilettos Awards in June, as the Best Children's Business Award in Warwickshire and the West Midlands.

The latter award means that the business will now automatically be entered in the National Awards for Best Children’s Business in and will find out the result in July.

The team at The Zoogie Boogie Club (from left to right): James Whateley , Kelsey Brookfield and Victoria Chase. Photo by Kerrie Palmer Photography.

Owner Kelsey Brookfield said: "It’s a huge honour to receive these fantastic awards, all voted for by the Warwickshire public and to get them after having only been open a year has left us speechless.

"The first year is difficult for any business but we’ve had to contend with the post-Covid recovery, an energy crisis and inflation so to see such huge support from the public is incredible.

"These awards are such a great boost for small businesses and the local area as a whole.

"We hope to continue to run high-quality educational classes for parents and their little ones for many, many years to come."

The Zoogie Boogie Club. Photo by Kerrie Palmer Photography

The former company, under a different franchise, that was forced to close its doors during the Covid pandemic.

The old business closed and in June 2022 the team launched the new independent company, The Zoogie Boogie Club.

Kelsey added: "We ran hugely popular classes before Covid for four years, in the centre of Royal Leamington Spa, and gained a very big following, with our reputation spreading far and wide."

"But sadly Covid took us out. It was a major loss for the area and for families in the local community, some of which travelled as far as Banbury and Leicestershire.

After a number of years working in special needs and after many prospective sites falling through, we eventually stumbled upon the one (11 Scar Bank, Warwick) and are finally back up and running again.”

The independent child development business specialises in active and musical play for little ones from eight-plus weeks to five years.