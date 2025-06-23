East Chase Vodka wins praise from judges at Coventry and Warwickshire Foodie Awards

Award winner

East Chase Distillers are thrilled to announce that they have been awarded the ‘Best Wine or Spirit Producer’ at the recent prestigious Coventry and Warwickshire Foodie Awards. This accolade reflects our unwavering commitment to producing exceptional quality spirits that resonate with consumers and critics alike

Judges particularly highlighted and praised our East Chase Vodka, stating it features "good liquid, excellent flavour profiles, and is impressively presented in a bottle that commands the shelf." They commended its versatility, noting that it can be enjoyed neat or as a mixer, making it a perfect addition to any cocktail or a delightful sip on its own. Furthermore, the judges highlighted how our vodka builds perfectly on the foundation of our excellent gin range.

“We are incredibly proud to receive this recognition,” said Luke, Founder at East Chase Distillers. “This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team. We strive to create spirits that not only taste exceptional but also elevate the experience of our customers.

The Coventry and Warwickshire Foodie Awards celebrate the finest in food and drink, showcasing local talent and innovation. Winning the Best Wine or Spirit category places East Chase Distillers among the leaders in the industry, solidifying our reputation for excellence. We would like to extend our gratitude to the judges, our loyal customers, and the local community for their continued support. We look forward to crafting more outstanding spirits that inspire and delight”.

Luke Weetman at East Chase Distillery with Coventry & Warwickshire Food & Drink Award

East Chase Distillers (ECD) produces Heritage Gin using a unique blend of botanicals sourced both locally, and from around the globe, including juniper berries, coriander, and citrus peel, with rhubarb from the farm garden in Kenilworth. The company uses traditional distilling techniques to produce a smooth, flavourful gin with a distinctive taste profile. The distillery offers a range of gin products, including its flagship product, a London Dry Gin, and flavoured & seasonal gins, Citrus Orange, Rhubarb & Apple, and Summer Berries, alongside 3 popular 4 times distilled quality vodkas; Passion fruit & Orange, Wild Berries, and our excellent Premium standard.

Visitors are welcome to the distillery each Friday from 4.00pm till 11.00pm, and on the last Friday of the month street food collaboration from local food suppliers, plus Digbeth Diners food trucks increase the attraction of nights at the distillery. There are also local beers, lager and cider available from Church farm Brewery, at Budbrooke, plus Warwickshire grown ad bottled wines, as well as an opportunity to try the ECD Heritage gins and vodkas. Additionally, there are make your own gin experiences using mini stills, with platter of food and tastings on dates throughout the year. The distillery is also available for private party, or corporate hire too. They have a mobile horsebox bar for outside weddings and events, along with partnership with Wildflower Events field for larger corporate events and weddings, views of Kenilworth castle, and an event manager available.

Now approved suppliers for National Trust, and English Heritage, along with specialist drink wholesalers Inn Express for wholesale/trade orders this award-winning business are looking in the future to expand the business both in the midlands and nationwide, with potential for export too.

They are an artisan distillery, established in November 2022, with a market leading Holstein 650 litre still, which is based on their family farm in Kenilworth. They have rums and other spirits in development.Luke Weetman, 6th generation farming family, as part of diversification designed and built the distillery during lockdown, from previous farm buildings. Supplying to the trade, local farm shops, and online direct to the public, and visitor events. Luke added that “sustainability for the tenant farm going forward needed to incorporate diversification from traditional farming, so as to be in a position to have a viable future on the farm for him and his family”.

Ethos is to source environmentally from UK wherever possible. A neighbouring farmer, this year, is growing wheat for ethanol for them to use.Their glass bottles are manufactured in Leeds, and painted in Birmingham, so a true British product. They are taking back bottles, wherever possible, from wine bars, so they can be refilled. The Still can run the underfloor heating, and the electrical and heating system is set up for use by solar panels in the future. They used a fallen oak from the farm for the building too.

East Chase Distillers is dedicated to producing high quality spirits, combining traditional methods with modern innovation. With a focus on quality and craftsmanship, they aim to create memorable experiences for their customers

Being part of both the local agricultural and community is important. They provide a free venue for Kenilworth Agricultural Society meetings (a not for profit helping support young people in agriculture), plus space for Friendship Project for Children, a local charity for disadvantaged children to use for their wellbeing workshop for their employees. They have young people from Northleigh School, Hatton, which supports children excluded from mainstream schools, with work experience and activities. Additionally, they collect monies for Woodies Lodge a veteran’s charity. Various raffle prizes are donated to local charities, schools and organisations. Whilst, helping local schools, not for profits, and sports club festivals with their fund raising event bars too.