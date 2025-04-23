Easter family fun at Amazon in Rugby
The Phoenix Children’s Charity, which provides recreation and leisure activities for children living with illnesses, disabilities, or a lack of opportunities, joined the Amazon family fun day for an Easter egg hunt, arts and crafts, and a special visit from lambs, bringing smiles to guests young and old.
James Pitt, Site Leader at Amazon in Rugby, said:
“We all had such a great afternoon, and it was fantastic to see so many colleagues enjoying time with their friends and families to celebrate Easter. I’d like to thank our team and The Phoenix Children’s Charity for coming along and making it a brilliant day.”
Jenifer Arakkal, who works at Amazon in Rugby, added:
“It was great to bring my family along to see where I work and have a great time together. We had a fun-filled time celebrating Easter – thank you, Amazon!”