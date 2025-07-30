Eco-friendly Avonvale recognised with prestigious environmental award

By Laura Kearns
Contributor
Published 30th Jul 2025, 11:10 BST
Updated 30th Jul 2025, 11:32 BST
A group of Warwickshire vet practices have earned a national environmental award recognising their drive to cut waste and increase sustainability.

Linnaeus-owned Avonvale Veterinary Centres, which has seven practices across Warwickshire, has been accredited as a Green practice – the highest level possible – by Investors in the Environment (iiE).

iiE is a nationwide accreditation scheme which encourages businesses to transform their working practices to introduce more environmentally friendly and sustainable methods and systems.

The judges recognised Avonvale for its “well thought-out and effective” waste management system and for taking part in a pioneering trial to capture anaesthetic gases during anaesthetic procedures.

Going for green - Avonvale's Nicole Romeril, Will Brookes, Kayleigh Ashfield, Liz Baldwin and Kate Webb.

Practice manager and sustainability champion Kate Webb said: “We’re delighted to have our hard work recognised with a prestigious Green award, which highlights our focus on sustainability.

“We are striving to become more environmentally friendly and have made huge steps in reducing waste across all our sites.

“A huge shout-out to everyone for their hard work, and in particular, vet Will Brookes, who was a driving force behind the team’s success.

“We’re proud to be helping to make veterinary care more sustainable, and this recognition reflects the dedication and leadership of every team member.”

The audit highlighted the practice’s commitment to waste management, which has seen food waste reduced by 37 per cent and pharmaceutical waste drop by 26 per cent.

The report added: “One of Avonvale’s key strengths is its approach to waste management.

There is a well-established waste segregation system in place, and the team has worked hard to reduce waste across sites.

“Staff expressed that recycling and environmental awareness now feel like a core part of the practice culture, which reflects excellent internal engagement and leadership.

“Avonvale demonstrate clear understanding of opportunities and challenges for continual improvements, including understanding of areas where physical or behavioural changes can be made.”

