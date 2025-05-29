EDGE strengthens higher education portfolio with University of Birmingham framework appointment

EDGE, a leading multi-disciplinary property and construction consultancy, has been appointed to the University of Birmingham’s new Construction Project Management framework – continuing its growth in the Midlands and strengthening its position as a trusted partner in the higher education sector.

One of just four firms selected for the ten-year framework, EDGE can now be procured by the University of Birmingham – a Top 100 university in the world – to deliver project management expertise for future construction projects across its historic campus and wider estate.

This appointment builds on EDGE’s well-established presence in Birmingham, which is home to one of its core offices.

Unjulee Karadia, Director at EDGE, commented: “We’re proud to have been chosen by the University of Birmingham to play a key role in the future development of their estate. It is a world-class institution with a rich history and bold ambitions.

“Our fast-growing Birmingham office reflects our investment in the region, and we look forward to building a strong, collaborative relationship with the University in the years ahead.”

Joe Vale, Cost Management Director at EDGE, has worked closely with the University during his career and believes the business is well positioned to support the long-term evolution of its estate.

“I have developed a deep understanding of the University’s estate, the current challenges it faces and the opportunities moving forward,” explained Vale.

“This familiarity means we can hit the ground running – bringing continuity, confidence, and a team that genuinely understands what success looks like for the both the institution and the city of Birmingham.”

This latest appointment adds to EDGE’s expanding portfolio of higher education clients across the UK, including the University of Nottingham, University of Leeds and Birmingham City University. With hands-on experience delivering both small-scale works and major capital projects, EDGE is helping institutions make the most of their existing assets, upgrade infrastructure, reduce carbon emissions, and create vibrant, future-ready campuses.