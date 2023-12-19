Educating Rita is helping Rugby people dance way to their best lives
Dynamic dance instructor Rita Joshi is educating people about the power of exercise.
The Zumba and Yoga instructor recently showcased her talents alongside her team at the Rugby Christmas Market in Caldecott Park.
The event, organised by the Rugby Borough Council and TT Country Events, witnessed a spirited performance that captivated the audience and added a lively touch to the festive season.
As the year comes to a close, Rita reflects on her achievements and looks forward to a well-deserved break. She is now gearing up for an exciting 2024, ready to bring the joy of Zumba and Yoga to even more people.
Her Zumba classes, a dance-based cardio workout, cater to participants of all ages and genders. From children as young as six to adults aged 75, everyone is welcome to join the energetic sessions.
Yoga, another integral part of Rita's repertoire, offers numerous benefits, including relaxation, improved flexibility, strength development, and stress relief.
Rita said: “My classes are not just about fitness; they are about building a supportive community, fostering friendships, and promoting positive well-being.
"I’m looking forward to introducing more people to a blend of music, dance, and good health in 2024.”
Classes are held every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday evenings during term time at United Reformed Church, Hillmorton Road, Rugby, CV22 5AD and Overslade Community Centre, Buchanan Road, Rugby, CV22 6AZ. The free summer fitness project takes place weekly in Caldecott Park. Rita can be contacted via WhatsApp at 07550114962 or connect on Facebook and Instagram. Email: [email protected]