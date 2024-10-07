EG Magnetics Group to unveil unmatched power solutions at Engineering Design Show 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

EG Magnetics Group, a conglomerate of five specialist magnetic components businesses, will be attending this year’s Engineering Design Show (EDS), held at the Coventry Building Society Arena on the 9th and 10th October.

EG Magnetics Group is set to showcase its comprehensive power magnetics portfolio again at this year’s Engineering Design Show (EDS), which will be held on the 9th and 10th October at the Coventry Building Society Arena. This will be the second time all five specialist magnetics companies will present together on one stand (Stand D4), following the acquisition of AGW and Avon Magnetics last year.

With expertise spanning across various sectors and applications, the EG Magnetics division is a formidable global force, boasting 1,100 employees, manufacturing operations in five countries, and direct representation in major global markets. The expanded portfolio supports the design of efficient power architectures for a diverse range of applications, including portable electronics, mains-powered systems, renewable energy solutions, and electric vehicles.

Visitors to the stand will have the opportunity to explore the complete product offerings from AGW, Avon Magnetics, ETAL, SIGA Electronics and Talema. Each will showcase their customisable magnetic components and transformers, which are tailored for industries such as aerospace, defense, medical technology, telecommunications, and automotive.

Commenting on the group’s presence at the event, Stefan Ruuth, Sales Manager BA Magnetics at ETAL said: “The past year has been transformative for our division as we solidify our position as a leading player in the power magnetics market. EDS 2024 will be a landmark event for us, providing the ideal platform to highlight the strengths and capabilities of our five world-class manufacturers.”

For more information on the show visit: www.engineeringdesignshow.co.uk/.