Electric Aviation Symposium takes off in Warwick

The first ever conference on electrifying general aviation in the UK emerged as a resounding success, bringing together key stakeholders from across the entire aviation ecosystem, including regulators, end-users, and infrastructure providers to discuss the transition to zero emission electric flight.

This event was organised by the team at Flux Aviation, a Warwick-based innovative SME that is developing electric motors and batteries to power electric aircraft. Flux Aviation is in late stages of developing FLUX-75, a complete electric powertrain package designed to replace combustion engines in most popular training aircraft flying today. Making flying cheaper, quieter and zero emission.

The symposium fostered an environment of innovation, knowledge-sharing, and collaboration.

Electric Aviation Symposium attendees discussing the future of electric aviation

Attendees left with a deeper understanding of the possibilities and challenges associated with electric aviation, paving the way for continued advancements in this transformative field to make the UK the world leader in sustainable aviation.

The event featured a dynamic line-up of speakers who delved into the latest advancements, challenges, and opportunities in the rapidly evolving landscape of electric aviation.

Paul Dewhurst, Director of Flylight Airsports stated: “The main thing was to get everybody together that is involved in electric aviation in the UK and to try and join everybody up. I think that lots of people are doing lots of separate things and we definitely benefit from networking and collaboration.”

Ben Syson, Head of Design at Light Aircraft Association (LAA) added: “In the next 10 years, we are going to have a number of electric aircraft, certainly on the Light Aircraft Association’s fleet.”

Radovan Gallo, CEO of Flux Aviation, expressed his satisfaction with the event's success, stating "The Electric Aviation Symposium has proven to be a pivotal moment in shaping the future of flight.

"The enthusiasm and collaboration demonstrated by the diverse range of participants underscore the industry's commitment to advancing electric aviation. We are excited about the momentum generated by this event and look forward to continued collaboration."

