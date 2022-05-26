Electric car subscription business hopes to create more jobs in Warwick after moving its new offices to the town

Onto hopes the move will enable it to grow its team from 140 to 250, with many of the new hires based in its new headquarters.

Onto hopes the move will enable it to grow its team from 140 to 250, with many of the new hires based in its new headquarters.

Founded in 2017 by Rob Jolly and Dannan O’Meachair, who studied at the University of Warwick and University of Northampton respectively, Onto has doubled in size every six months and now employs over 140 staff, having grown from 65 just 12 months ago.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new office space in Warwick has space for well over 100 employees.

Rob Jolly, CEO and co-founder of Onto, said: “We’ve come a great way over the past five years and this move to our new headquarters comes as a result of our rapid expansion.