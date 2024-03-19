Ellie's daredevil challenge is inspired by Rugby mum with terminal cancer

“Tracie is the strongest woman I know”
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 19th Mar 2024, 13:12 GMT
Updated 19th Mar 2024, 16:24 GMT
A brave beauty therapist fulfilled a lifelong dream in honour of a Rugby mum with terminal cancer yesterday (Monday).

Ellie Goodwin, who works at Enigma Beauty & Spa in Rugby, took part in a skydive, inspired by her friend Tracie Mills.

She is raising money for Arden Angels, founded by Tracie to raise money for local cancer patients.

Brave Ellie takes the plunge.Brave Ellie takes the plunge.
Brave Ellie takes the plunge.

Ellie said: "I’ve always wanted to do a skydive, but to do it for Tracie and the Angels is an amazing feeling.

"Tracie is not only a client at Enigma Beauty, but she is someone so dear to me and the strongest woman I know.”

She has raised more than £800 for the cause.

“We all know someone who has been affected or has cancer,” Ellie added.

"I’m asking you to please keep supporting them.”

Arden Angels has raised £124,000 for patients and their families at Rugby hospital’s Maple Unit and the Arden Centre in Coventry. Donate at www.justgiving.com/ardenangels

