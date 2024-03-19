Ellie's daredevil challenge is inspired by Rugby mum with terminal cancer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A brave beauty therapist fulfilled a lifelong dream in honour of a Rugby mum with terminal cancer yesterday (Monday).

Ellie Goodwin, who works at Enigma Beauty & Spa in Rugby, took part in a skydive, inspired by her friend Tracie Mills.

She is raising money for Arden Angels, founded by Tracie to raise money for local cancer patients.

Brave Ellie takes the plunge.

Ellie said: "I’ve always wanted to do a skydive, but to do it for Tracie and the Angels is an amazing feeling.

"Tracie is not only a client at Enigma Beauty, but she is someone so dear to me and the strongest woman I know.”

She has raised more than £800 for the cause.

“We all know someone who has been affected or has cancer,” Ellie added.

"I’m asking you to please keep supporting them.”