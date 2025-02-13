Emerging accountancy leader from Warwickshire firm sharing knowledge with colleagues across the globe

An emerging leader in the accountancy sector is sharing his knowledge with colleagues across the globe as a Coventry and Warwickshire accountancy firm expands its international reach.

Jack Dunne, a Client Manager at HB&O, has joined the Emerging Leaders Programme DFK International, a global association of independent accounting, tax, and business advisory firms.

The programme is for managers in member firms around the world to share knowledge, build relationships and develop opportunities for collaborative projects.

DFK International is a global association of more than 200 accountancy firms across more than 90 countries.

Jack Dunne

Jack, from Solihull, joined HB&O in February 2023 and manages a portfolio of clients for the firm which has offices in Coventry and Leamington.

He will be working with colleagues on the programme and with senior figures at DFK to support the development of the Emerging Leaders Programme as a pathway for professional growth and development.

The Emerging Leaders group consists of individuals at management-level who aspire to become partners or decision-makers in the accountancy sector.

Jack first engaged with the programme at the DFK UKI Annual and Emerging Leaders Conference 2024 and will next be attending the EMEA Annual & Emerging Leaders Conference 2025 in Lisbon from February 19 to 21.

Jack said: “Joining the DFK Emerging Leaders Programme is a fantastic opportunity to connect with peers domestically and internationally.

“It has been great to build relationships with other members of the association in the UK and Ireland, and I’m looking forward to meeting colleagues from across Europe at our next event.

“The programme is a pathway for growth and helps to support the long-term goals of DFK by ensuring a pipeline of leaders are coming through for the future.

“By engaging with the programme, I hope to gain knowledge and expertise from colleagues around the world, which I can then reflect in my day-to-day work at HB&O, contributing positively to the development and future growth of the firm.

“It’s been really interesting to-date, sharing knowledge and scoping out potential opportunities for cross-firm work on projects, with progress already made on bringing some of those projects to fruition.”

Jack’s increased involvement in the Emerging Leaders Programme further expands HB&O’s relationship with DFK, with Mark Ashfield, Managing Director, also being Chairman of DFK UK & Ireland, and Stuart Grosvenor, Director, as Chair of the DFK International Accounting Services Committee.

The Midlands firm was also named DFK UK & Ireland Firm of the Year in 2022.

HB&O works with clients across the UK and internationally. It also works closely with other member firms of the DFK International worldwide alliance if their clients have requirements for services in the UK.