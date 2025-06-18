Emily Davies joins Acro Aircraft Seating as its new HR manager

Acro Aircraft Seating has appointed Emily Davies as its new HR Manager.

With more than a decade of HR experience under her belt, Emily joins Acro having spent most of her career providing HR support for supply chain and logistics firms such as Martin Brower and Warburtons. A graduate of Plymouth University, this is Emily’s first time working in the aircraft interiors industry - she has also worked on cruise ships before starting her HR career on dry land.

Living in Rugby, where Acro is based, Emily is keen to do more to promote the company’s career opportunities to the local workforce: “It’s been a great experience working at Acro so far, there is so much to learn, and the aircraft interiors industry offers so many various career paths so it’s a great trade to get into.

“A lot of our workforce travel from quite far afield to work here, and so I’m looking forward to introducing local people to the great company we have here at Acro.”

Emily added: “I have been welcomed so warmly here, and it is very family friendly too. As I’m a working mother, that’s really important to me, and will be to many others locally too.

“I’m looking forward to working closely with my Acro colleagues to bring even more talent into the business.”

Jessica Fang, Chief Financial Officer at Acro, said of Emily’s appointment: “Emily is a great fit for us at Acro. She understands the importance of creating a nurturing and innovative workforce who are all working hard towards one goal – that is to be the best we can be in seating manufacturing.

“She has already made a big difference to the business since joining, and I’m looking forward to seeing the further impact she makes in the future, with our current and future workforce.”

For more information about Acro, visit: https://acro.aero/